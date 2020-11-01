1/1
Doris Jean Sanders
1934 - 2020
) Doris Jean Sanders, age 86, of Akron, Ohio, died at her home on Thursday, October 29, 2020. She was born on April 4, 1934 in Akron, the daughter of the late John and Katherine (nee Folk) Neiheiser. Doris was a graduate of Garfield High School and The Ida Belle Firestone School of Nursing and received her Bachelor's Degree as an RN. She worked at City Hospital for 30 plus years and 12 plus years at Rockynol Nursing Home. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school at First United Church of Christ in Akron for many years. Doris was also an avid reader. Survivors include her loving sons, William "Bill" (companion, Lisa Malcomb) Sanders and Stephen "Steve" Sanders; and two sisters, Betty Ratcliffe and Nancy MacDonald; several nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where family and friends may visit from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.. For those of you attending we do as that YOU ADHERE TO SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES AND WEAR A MASK. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
November 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
