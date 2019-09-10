Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Doris Katherine Rose

Doris Katherine Rose Obituary
Doris Katherine Rose Doris Katherine Rose went into the loving arms of her Savior on September 6, 2019 at 93 years of age. Friends and family may call at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. Akron, Ohio 44301 TODAY, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church, 704 N. Firestone Blvd. Akron, Ohio 44306. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
