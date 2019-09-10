|
|
Doris Katherine Rose Doris Katherine Rose went into the loving arms of her Savior on September 6, 2019 at 93 years of age. Friends and family may call at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. Akron, Ohio 44301 TODAY, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church, 704 N. Firestone Blvd. Akron, Ohio 44306. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 10, 2019