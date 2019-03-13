Doris L. Kilway



Doris Kilway, of Akron Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019.



Born in Ronceverte, W.Va., she was raised in Dayton, Ohio, graduated from West Carrollton High School and Miami Valley School of Nursing. Mom was a member of the Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II and is registered in the Women in Military Service at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia.



After moving to Akron in the late 1950's she focused her time and energy on raising her four children. When we were grown, she began to play golf, actively travelled and volunteered at E.J. Thomas, Good Neighbors, St. Hilary Parish and the Good Samaritan Hunger Center.



Preceded in death by parents, George and



Wilma Bowden; siblings, George (Alta) Bowden, Wilma (Bill) Salzgeber, Norma Roberts, Dick Bowden and Barbara Sheridan; and husband, Dr. Paul Kilway, M.D. She is survived by children, Greg (Vicky) and Steve (Lisa) of Stow, Mike of Alexandria, Va., Terri of Akron; grandchildren,



Allison (Pat) Miller of Chicago, Ill., Jarrod (Tiffany) Kilway of Alva, Fla.,



Megan (Kevin) Huyghe of Broadview Heights and Chelsea (Joe) McCoy of Stow; great-grand



children, Gabriella,



Sophia, Olivia and Adrianna Kilway, Connor Huyghe and Will McCoy. Doris also leaves siblings, George (Marilyn) Bowden, Sue (Earl) Parks; in-laws, Harold Roberts, Jan Bowden, Tom Sheridan, Jack (Char) Kilway, Neoma Kilway and Kate Kilway; plus many nieces, nephews and friends.



Calling hours will be Thursday, March 14, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Billow Fairlawn Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Akron. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Friday, March 15 at St. Hilary Church, 2750 W. Market St.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Good Samaritan Hunger Center, P.O. Box 5753, Akron, OH 44372.



Mom loved her four children, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She enjoyed being around with and part of their lives. Mom could always be seen at her children's and grandchildren's events, supporting them and cheering on their success. These are the moments we will remember and look back fondly on.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 13, 2019