Doris L. Smith, 95, went home to be with the Lord, December 22, 2019. Born October 22, 1924 in Binghamton, NY to Judson and Hattie Sinniger Brown, she had lived in the Akron area since 2000. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence William Smith and daughter, Brenda McCormick; her sister, Madeline Osterhout, and brother, Irving Brown. She is survived by sons, Maurice (Beverly) and Keith Smith; grandchildren, Rachel (Brian) Vanderground, Meredith (JR) Taylor, Jack McCormick, Karen (Don) Fuldauer, Tyler Smith, Zachary Smith and Brittany Smith. She also has five great-grandchildren: Joshua, Caleb, Jonathan, Luke, and Max. Doris started school in a one-room school house and graduated Salutatorian in 1943 from Hallstead High School. She excelled in basketball and was a starter on the 1941 Championship team. After graduation, Doris attended Practical Bible School in Johnson City, New York. She was a school bus driver for many years, a job in which she took great pride. She transported both small school children and varsity athletes to class and games on time safely every day. She had a deep love of her family and genuine warmth of her friends. Above all, she had a strong faith in Jesus Christ. A lover of all games, whether played on a board, a court, or a diamond, she could always be found playing bingo, watching the Cavs and Indians or catching scores on her iPad. If she wasn't playing or watching a game, she was crocheting miles and miles of yarn into beautiful blankets, afghans, mittens, scarfs, and hats. Services will be held Noon SATURDAY at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., with Rev. Joe Caruso officiating. Interment at Messiah Baptist Church Cemetery, Kylertown, PA. Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service begins at noon. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to Feed My Starving Children at www.fmsc.org. To share a Memory or Send a Condolence, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 26, 2019