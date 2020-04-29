|
Doris M. Brown, 91, entered into her Heavenly Home on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was born April 4, 1929, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of the late Francis Sidney Blackwood and Myrtle Fay Carson Blackwood. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Richard E. Brown; and a brother, Harold Blackwood. Doris enjoyed being a leader with her daughter's Girl Scout troop, enjoyed vacationing in Florida, boating on family and friends boats and was a member of The Church in The Valley for many years. She will be remembered for her love for her family and friends. Doris was the devoted wife of Richard; dear mother of Steven (Judy) of Bath, Karen (Rick) Gallagher of Arizona, Craig (Greta) of Richfield, Mark (Tammy) of Richfield. Loving grandmother to Ken (Allison) Dunlap, Sean (Erin) Brown,Brian, Scott, and Lindsey Gallagher, Aaron and Alex Brown, and Adam and Jessica Brown. (six) great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law, Tillie Blackwood. Due to the Corona Virus, family will have a private service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 29, 2020