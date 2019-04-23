|
|
Doris M. Luckhardt
Doris M. Luckhardt (nee McMurtry) passed away Friday April 19, 2019.
A memorial Service will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Laurel Lake Community Room, 200 Laurel Lake Drive, Hudson, Ohio 44236. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes contributions to be made in Doris's name to the Mission Fund at Hudson United Methodist Church. See full obit at www.johnsonromito.com. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 23, 2019