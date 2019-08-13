|
Doris M. Phythyon BARBERTON -- Doris M. Phythyon, 93, passed away August 10, 2019 surrounded by her family. Doris was born in Bayonne, New Jersey and had been a Barberton resident all her life where she worked as a secretary at Barberton Citizens Hospital. She was also a faithful member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. In her younger years, Doris was an avid golfer, bowler, swimmer, and loved hiking, camping, boating, traveling and sewing. She never met a stranger that she didn't consider a friend. Preceded in death by her husband, Allen; brother, John Rimsky; and sister, Irma O'Connor; She is survived by her daughters, Gail (Gregory) Leksan of Norton and Mary Ann "Kelly" (William) Parke of Barberton; grandchildren, Melani (Mike Harvey) Leksan, Courtnie (David) Blatter, Kelly "Kasie" (Matthew) Goin and Alan (Brittany) Parke; and nine great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank all the caregivers from Pleasant Pointe Assisted Living and Pleasant View Health Care Center for their personal care and friendship. A thank you also to the caregivers of Hospice of the Western Reserve for their compassionate end of life care and family support. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2101-17th St. NW, Kenmore. Fr. Michael B. Smith celebrant. Interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Immaculate Conception Endowment Fund or Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700) []
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 13, 2019