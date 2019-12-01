|
STOW -- Doris M. Steele, 96, passed away November 25, 2019. She was born in Jasonville, Indiana and resided in the Cuyahoga Falls/Stow area. Doris excelled in bookkeeping, and finished her career as an office manager at Kent Machine Company, Stow, Ohio. Her love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, energized her life as she was involved in many activities at Stow Alliance Fellowship Church and Haven of Rest. She was a good example as a Christ follower to her family. She was preceded in death by her son, Scott; brother, Herschel Miller and sister, Wini Hamel. She is survived by her sons, Craig A. (Jeanine) and John C. (Linda); brother, Harvey (Barb) Miller; grandchildren, Matthew (Ashley), Scott, and Luke Steele, Jessi Leathers, Ruth (David) Miller, Aaron Steele; 10 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Stow Alliance Fellowship, 4460 Stow Rd., Stow, OH 44224. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to Stow Alliance Fellowship Scholarship Fund. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2019