Doris Mann Doris Mann, 91, passed away September 20, 2019. She was born and lived most of her life in the Akron area. She had worked in the factory at Goodyear Tire and loved sewing and doing ceramics. Doris was a V.I.P. blood donor for the American Red Cross and had donated over 13 gallons. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; sons, Robert, Jr. and Roger Mann; sister, Aline. Doris is survived by her daughters, Elise Frate of Munroe Falls and Charlene (Frank) Ragozine of Akron; son, David Kenney of Tallmadge; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and a great great-grandson;' sister, Carol Blair of Akron and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 11:00 until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave., Tallmadge (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Phil Anderson officiating. Interment will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019