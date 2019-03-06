|
|
Doris Melissa Curry (nee Burks) "NANA"
Doris Melissa Curry (nee Burks) "NANA"passed away peacefully March 2, 2019 at the age of 84. She was the beloved wife of the late Samuel; dear mother of Sharon Burks DuPree, Karyn Curry, Valerie Curry and June Curry; cherished grandmother of Kelly, Samuel II, Garrick and Xavier; great-grandmother of nine; sister to Ann Edmonds, Evelyn Robinson, Ellove Johnson and Edward Burks; aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. John CME Church, 1233 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron, Ohio, where the family will receive friends on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. Entombment Rose Hill Burial Park, Fairlawn, Ohio.
Arrangements by Rose Hill Funeral Home, (330-665-1700) On line condolences and memories can be shared on www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 6, 2019