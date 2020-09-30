Doris M. Prochnow, 89, of Pinehurst Rd. in Munroe Falls passed away September 27, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Earl and Margaret Barrett of Stow and was born July 26, 1931. Mrs. Prochnow lived an active life centered around her husband, their large family, and her parish. If she could help someone she encountered or just listen to them, she would be certain to do so. Doris served Holy Family Parish Stow as Secretary for many years and after her retirement served the church in several capacities including heading up the Funeral Ministry where a meal was provided to grieving family members and others attending the services of a loved one. She was honored for her efforts when she was named Holy Family's volunteer of the year. Doris lived most of her life in Stow and Munroe Falls. She love hosting family dinners, enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and always loved dancing having done some dancing herself in her younger years. She was especially gifted in caring for infants and young children not just those related to her but many others throughout the years. She is survived by her husband of more than 70 years, Jack Richard Prochnow; their seven sons, Mark (Virginia), Steven (Imelda), Jeffrey (Susan), Tom (Elizabeth), Eric (Sally), Michael (Barbara), and John; a daughter, Cynthia preceded her in death in 2010. She also lost her daughter-in-law, Denise in 2011, and granddaughter, Kimberly in 1982. Doris had 12 grandchildren, Benjamin, Katee, Christine, Matthew, David, Scott, Christian, Joshua, Nicholas, Stephani, Sydney and Sara; she also had eight great grandchildren, Sophia, Paige, Violet, Lucy, Devon, Quinn, Everett, and Adelyn. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2 at Holy Family Church, Stow. Inurnment at Stow Cemetery will follow. Please visit Doris' Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com
