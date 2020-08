One of Evangelist Scott's favorite songs was, "When I've Gone the Last Mile of the Way." On Monday, August 17, 2020, Evangelist Doris Scott went the last mile of the way. Services will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 12 p.m. at First Apostolic Faith Church, 790 Easter Ave., Akron, OH 44307. Interment at Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit at the church from 11 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 653 Dorchester Rd., Akron, OH 44320.