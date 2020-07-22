1/1
Doris Troyer
Doris Troyer, age 99, passed away on July 19, 2020. Doris was born in Akron and lived in the Akron and Canal Fulton area. She graduated from The University of Akron where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi. Doris was a public school teacher in Akron for 30 years, enjoyed genealogy, was a seamstress, and was a civilian worker for the Pentagon during World War II. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold B. Troyer. Doris is survived by her sons, William (Barbie) Troyer and John Troyer; daughter, Gail (Gary) Payne; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Private services will be held for Doris's Family. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 22, 2020.
July 22, 2020
John and family, my deepest condolences on your loss. I had many great visits and meals with Doris and family. Very thankful to have known Her. A wonderful person.
Anita Zappala
Friend
July 22, 2020
John and family, my deepest condolences on the loss of your mother. I did not have the pleasure of knowing her but it sounds like she was a wonderful woman.
Judy Knight
July 22, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
