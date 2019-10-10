|
Dorothea A. "Dottie" Ranson, 82, went home to be with her Lord and Savior October 8, 2019. She was born in Indianapolis, Ind. to the late Warren and Katherine (McDonald) McClain on September 24, 1937 and was an Akron resident since 1964. Dottie spent most of her life following her calling and passion, which was helping children. She was an assistant at her daughter's In His Care pre-school and was proud of her time working at a burn unit in West Virginia. She was a long-time member of Wedgewood United Methodist Church, where she was active with the Mountain Top mission and she also went on a mission trip to Puerto Rico in 2018. She enjoyed gardening, camping and the outdoors, and she will be deeply missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jessie. She is survived by her husband, David; daughters, Mary Katherine (Danny) McCabe and Cynthia (Marty) Scheck; grandchildren, Chelsea (Matthew), Drew and Shane (Leah); great-grandchildren, Raiden, Kaiden, Elizabeth, Emma, Luke and Brodie; siblings, Jeannie Ann McClain and Warren "Bub" McClain Jr.; and many other loving relatives and friends. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 9 - 11 a.m. at Wedgewood United Methodist Church, 2350 Wedgewood Dr., Akron, OH 44312 The funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m., with Dr. Rev. Joseph Burkhardt officiating. Burial at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wedgewood UMC. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at: www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 10, 2019