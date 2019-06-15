|
|
Dorothy A. Cowling (Shaner)
Dorothy A. (Shaner) Cowling, 95, of Spencer, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Visitation will be Monday, June 17, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Parker Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St., Spencer followed by a graveside service in Spencer Cemetery immediately following the visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to Spencer United Methodist Church or a .
Go to www.parkerfuneralhomes.com for a full obituary and to share online condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 15, 2019