Dorothy A. Cowling (Shaner)

Dorothy A. (Shaner) Cowling, 95, of Spencer, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Visitation will be Monday, June 17, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Parker Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St., Spencer followed by a graveside service in Spencer Cemetery immediately following the visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to Spencer United Methodist Church or a .

Go to www.parkerfuneralhomes.com for a full obituary and to share online condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 15, 2019
