Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Dorothy Ann Cerveny Obituary
Dorothy Ann Cerveny

Dorothy Ann Cerveny, 94 of Canal Fulton died Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

Dorothy was born August 3, 1924 in Granite City, Illinois to the late George and Eva Gallo, Jr. and was a member of West Akron Apostolic Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel; son, Gary and four brothers.

Funeral service will be SATURDAY, 11 a.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. East (Rte. 93) Canal Fulton, Ohio and where friends may call SATURDAY one hour prior to time of service. A private burial will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Akron. In lieu flowers, memorials may be made to the West Akron Apostolic Church, 4770 Copley Road, Akron, OH 44321. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2019
