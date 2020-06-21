July 2, 1928 June 15, 2020 Together Forever Dorothy Ann Suncire, 91, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020. Dorothy lived a long and wonderful life rich in faith, spirit and love. Dorothy was born on July 2, 1928 and lived with her family in the Akron area most of her life. Dorothy retired from Firestone Research Lab and was very involved in Church (North Hill Methodist). Dorothy loved bridge club, super club and enjoyed playing cards with her grand and great grandchildren, watching birds, playing bingo and much more. Dorothy also loved her pets. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Suncire; her daughter, Joyce (Suncire) Larson and Brother Robert Beatty. She leaves behind her son, Joseph Suncire of Stow; grand-daughters, Dawna (Miles) Damron of Kent and Robin Larson also of Kent; grandsons, Frank (Mandi) Larson of Edinburg, Joey (Julie) Suncire of Columbus and Tony (Julie) Suncire of Wadsworth; she was also blessed with eleven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Nana, thank you for your sacrifices, your care and concern, your love and everything that you have done for us. We know you are in a much better place. We will be forever grateful and thankful that you are our 'grandmother'. Rest in Peace Nana we love and will miss you so much. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date, In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts may be made to Animal Protective League of Portage County Ohio.