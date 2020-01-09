|
) Dorothy Bene, (nee Okla) age 96, longtime Richfield resident went home to her Lord as she slept Monday, January 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Tim for 67 years; loving mother of Debbie Luther (Ron), Mike Bene (Peggy), Susie Cannell (Chris) and Rick Bene (Julie); dearest grandmother of Julie Rose (Josh), Laurel (Chris), Emily (Mark), Hannah (Adam), Jessica (Brett), Ryan (Ashton), Clayton (Valentina), and Melissa; great-grandmother of Jack, Bennett, Owen, and Addison. Dorothy's passions were her family, reading historical novels, bowling, and baking chocolate chip cookies. She was a generous person who loved to laugh, play cards and Dorothy's home had an open door to everyone. Dorothy had an incredible mind and her memory was as sharp as a tack. She had a heart of gold and wished the best for all who were blessed to meet her. She will be missed dearly. Family and friends will be received at NOSEK-McCREERY FUNERAL HOME, 8150 BRECKSVILLE RD., BRECKSVILLE, OH 44141 on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1 - 3 p.m. where a message will begin at 3 p.m. Private family burial at West Richfield Cemetery. www.Nosek-McCreery.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 9, 2020