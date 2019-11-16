|
Dorothy "Dottie" C. Boyd, 90, died November 11, 2019. Born in Kentucky, April 7, 1929 to Charles and Mary Menifee Campbell, she attended Lipscomb University in Nashville and had lived in Akron since 1945. A member of Brown Street Church of Christ, she had worked at Firestone in the personnel department and retired as personnel manager for Halle's at Summit Mall. Dottie was a good wife to Bruce and a dear friend; she will be missed. Preceded in death by her parents, she is survived by Bruce, her loving husband of 69 years; niece, Donna Cox; and nephews, Michael (Kelly) Willmer, Jeffrey F. Campbell and Charles P. (Nancy) Campbell, Jr. and their children, Riley and Brian. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. MONDAY at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., with Don Wright officiating. Private inurnment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 16, 2019