|
|
) Dorothy D Collins (nee: Ostrander), age 95, was born in Salisbury, CT on January 20, 1925 and passed away in Akron, OH on February 26, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Gary (Debbie) Collins and Jan (Pam) Collins; daughter-in-law, Susan Collins; sisters, Kate Baslow of Massachusetts and Barbara (Gary) O'Brien of Maine; brother, Ed (Dorothy) Ostrander of Massachusetts; grandchildren, Tracie Titus, Jessica Collins, Cristina (Jason) Drew, Anthony (Stacey) Collins, Cody L Stewart, Sean and Aaron Sargent, Nicole (Zack) Rapier, Steven Grepke, Richard and T.J. Roth; and to many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren to mention but all were loved dearly. Dorothy joins in heaven her best friend and companion for 34 years, Bobby J Goodloe; her parents, Arthur and Gladys Ostrander; daughter, Linda L Collins; son, Cody L Collins, Jr. and sister, Mary Tribble. Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 7th from 11:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. with the Funeral Service following at 1:00 P.M. at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44333. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 4, 2020