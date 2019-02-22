Home

R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Deersville United Methodist Church
Dorothy E. Disler-Greene

Dorothy E. Disler-Greene Obituary
Dorothy E. Disler-Greene

Dorothy E. Disler-Greene, 98, of Sandusky, formerly of Akron and Tippecanoe, died Tuesday.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Fritz) Sterling, Cathy (Brad) Shanks, Becky (Jack) Lynn, Ruth (George) Schaffter and Rebecca (Brian) Kline; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grand

children. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Lowell Disler; second husband, James Greene; and son,

Norman Disler.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Deersville United Methodist Church with an hour of visitation prior. A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website.

R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.

(740) 922-1970

www.lindseyfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 22, 2019
