Dorothy E. Disler-Greene
Dorothy E. Disler-Greene, 98, of Sandusky, formerly of Akron and Tippecanoe, died Tuesday.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Fritz) Sterling, Cathy (Brad) Shanks, Becky (Jack) Lynn, Ruth (George) Schaffter and Rebecca (Brian) Kline; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grand
children. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Lowell Disler; second husband, James Greene; and son,
Norman Disler.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Deersville United Methodist Church with an hour of visitation prior. A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website.
R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.
(740) 922-1970
www.lindseyfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 22, 2019