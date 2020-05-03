Dorothy "Dot" G. Reid, 94, went home to rest in the arms of Jesus on April 16, 2020 at her home in Hudson. She lived in Hudson for 50 years, the final 9 at the Laurel Lake Retirement Community. She was involved in The Hudson Presbyterian Church, P.E.O., Hudson Garden Club, Herb Group, and Women's Club. Dot loved to work in her garden next to her beloved husband. Dot made a conscious effort to put someone else's welfare or happiness ahead of her own, and was known for always loving others. Dot's faith rested in the ultimate belief that the Lord Jesus Christ was her Savior and died on the cross for her sins. While she is gone from this earth, her memory will live on in many hearts. She touched others with her generosity, kindness, and gracious nature. Dot is survived by her husband, Kirk; and children, Randy of Green Township, Peter of Stow, Scott of Whidbey Island, Washington, and grandson, Clayton also of Whidbey Island. Dot served her family in life. Her final gift is that of herself to the Northeast Ohio Medical College in Rootstown. She will be enabling, future doctors to better understand the human body early in their careers. Dot's family is extremely grateful for the friendly, cheerful, professional care provided by Laurel Lake Hospice the final 5 months of Dot's life. Their service allowed Dot to be at home throughout her illness. There will be a memorial service at the Hudson Presbyterian Church, 201 W Streetsboro St. on July 18, at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Hudson Presbyterian Church or to Laurel Lake Hospice, 10204 Granger Road, Garfield Heights, Ohio 44125.







