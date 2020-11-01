) Dorothy Imogene Jaskol passed away peacefully in her sleep October 24, 2020 surrounded by her family. She will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 65 years, Francis (Jack) Jaskol and her daughters, Cheryl (Daniel) Lucia of Bradenton, FL and Janine (James) Dolciato of Twinsburg, OH. She will also be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Matthew (Caitlin Lambert) Lucia and their girls, Julie and Laura of Littleton, CO, Nicholas (Kaitlyn Mahoney) Dolciato of Erie, CO, Marina (Austin) Smith of Marion, TX and Jillian Dolciato of Cincinnati, OH plus her health care provider, Serge Moghomayie, of Bradenton, FL. Having spent most of her life in the Akron, Ohio area, Dorothy graduated as Valedictorian from Akron East High School and went on to study at Akron University. She worked as an administrative assistant at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. After retiring, Dorothy and Jack relocated to Bradenton, Florida where they have lived since 1992. Dorothy enjoyed shopping, traveling the world (especially with her family) and collecting snowmen and cook books. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the future. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Chapel, 5624 26th St W, Bradenton, FL 34207 is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238. Condolences may be made at www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
.