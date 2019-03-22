Home

POWERED BY

Services
National Cremation and Burial Society
5641 Highway 90 West
Milton, FL 32583
(850) 623-2205
For more information about
Dorothy Kuchenbrod
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Kuchenbrod
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Irene Kuchenbrod

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Irene Kuchenbrod Obituary
Dorothy Irene Wootton Kuchenbrod

Dorothy was born at home on 8-14-1922 in Akron, Ohio. She passed away on 3-17-2019 at the age of 96.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, and one brother; husbands, James Wootton and Russell Kuchenbrod; one son, Richard Wootton; one daughter, Patricia Pickel; two stepchildren, Jerry Kuchenbrod and Paula Kuchenbrod. She is survived by one daughter, Karen Boisjolie; son, in-law, Max Pickel; and three stepchildren, Jack Kuchenbrod (Helen), Carol Kagey (Bob), and Mary Jo Stewart (Bill). Dorothy enjoyed 20 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren as well as several great-great-grandchildren.

Dorothy will be buried in Ohio at a later date. The family wishes to thank Dr. A.B. Mir, Silvercrest Manor and Regency Hospice for the care of their mother.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now