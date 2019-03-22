|
|
Dorothy Irene Wootton Kuchenbrod
Dorothy was born at home on 8-14-1922 in Akron, Ohio. She passed away on 3-17-2019 at the age of 96.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, and one brother; husbands, James Wootton and Russell Kuchenbrod; one son, Richard Wootton; one daughter, Patricia Pickel; two stepchildren, Jerry Kuchenbrod and Paula Kuchenbrod. She is survived by one daughter, Karen Boisjolie; son, in-law, Max Pickel; and three stepchildren, Jack Kuchenbrod (Helen), Carol Kagey (Bob), and Mary Jo Stewart (Bill). Dorothy enjoyed 20 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren as well as several great-great-grandchildren.
Dorothy will be buried in Ohio at a later date. The family wishes to thank Dr. A.B. Mir, Silvercrest Manor and Regency Hospice for the care of their mother.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2019