|
|
Dorothy Irene Patch
Dorothy Irene Patch (nee Mager), age 97, of Northfield, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard P. Patch; loving mother of Richard R. (Victoria) Patch and Carol Patch; cherished grandmother of Shelly Patch; caring great-grandmother of Tori and Deric Patch; and dear sister of John (Sophie) Mager. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dorothy's name to Crossroads Hospice, (www.crhcf.org). Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, 99 W. Aurora Road (Rt. 82, 1 mile West of Rt. 8), Northfield Center, Ohio (330-468-1443), where a service will follow at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 13, 2019