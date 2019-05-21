Dorothy J.



Harper



DOYLESTOWN -- Dorothy J. Harper, age 80, passed away on May 19, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. Born on December 16, 1938 in Spencer, WV to the late Elmer and Jessie (Spencer) Meadows, she was a resident of Doylestown since 1971, previously of Akron. Dorothy retired from H.W. Woolworths Co. after 25 years of service and attended the Union Missionary Baptist Church in Norton.



Preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Cecil Harper; niece, Jodi Shepard, she is survived by her husband of 60 years, Eugene; sisters, Mary Harper of Spencer, WV, Nancy (Charles) Browning of Carmi, IL; niece, Jill (Jason) Goldman; nephew, Scott (Bobbi Jo) Browning; sister-in-law, Jewell Ashley of Wadsworth, OH; brothers-in-law, Caroll (Ruth) Harper, Tommy (Martha) Harper, all of Spencer, WV; special family, Kourtney and Kendall Kehres; other family and friends. Calling hours will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown, OH 44230. Graveside service with burial will take place at Swank Cemetery in Spencer, WV on Saturday, May 25, 2019.



