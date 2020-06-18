Dorothy J. Hartong, age 82, passed away on June 17, 2020. Her nicknames were Toots and Dot with red hair to match. She loved the Lord and attended St. Matthew's Parish. She was very active in her community of Ellet, Ohio. Her favorite season was fall. Dorothy loved coloring books, slumber parties, the 50's, and reading and telling stories to her grandchildren. She was an incredible cook. Her specialty was pie baking. She enjoyed hummingbirds, finches, and cardinals. Dorothy loved walking with friends. She nurtured a host of friends including those in Red Hats. Dorothy was witty and funny, exceedingly kind and very generous. She was a simple, sweet-natured person. She loved holiday and family get-togethers. Christ was her Savior and she passed peacefully into God's hands for which we are thankful. Preceded in death by her husband, Dale J. Hartong; parents, Viola and Royal J. Houston; and brothers, William and Royal Houston, Dorothy is survived by her children, Kent Hartong and Tamara (William) Ward; grandchildren, Jennifer (Zachary) Troyer and Christopher (Brittney) Ward; and her first great-grandchild, Christian Ward. Friends and family will be received Friday, June 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron, Ohio 44312. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2580 Berne Street, Akron, Ohio 44312 at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, with Father Michael Williamson presiding. Many thanks to Summa Hospice. Donations may be sent to Stewart's Caring Place, 2995 W. Market Street, Suite R, Akron, Ohio 44333. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com