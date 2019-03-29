Home

Dorothy J. Hughes Obituary
Dorothy J. Hughes

Dorothy J. Hughes, 96, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed from this life on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was born December 31, 1922 in the front street area of Cuyahoga Falls, to John J. and Ella V. (Tagart) Winston. She graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1941. She married Robert H. Hughes, and had three children. Sandra Gray (Phil Murphy) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Kim Hughes (Lee May) of Bloomfield, Indianac, Steve Hughes (Ann) of Stow, Ohio. She has three grandchildren, Samantha and Robert of Stow, and Lea Osterman of Cincinnati. She has two great grandchildren, Nikolas and Kelsey Osterman of Cincinnati. She married George Kelly in 1990.

Dorothy worked in several automobile dealerships throughout the area. She ran the parts and service Department, she also did warranty work and accounting.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands.

There will be a Celebration of life on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 3:30 to 5:00 at Bath Creek Estates where Dorothy lived for the last two years. Donations may be made in Dorothy's honor to the or your local . (Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home 330-535-9186)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
