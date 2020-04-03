|
|
DOYLESTOWN -- Dorothy J. Oxley, age 83, passed away on April 1, 2020. Born on September 29, 1936 in Marshallville, OH to the late Willard and Augusta (Truex) Mohler, she was a life resident of the Doylestown / Marshallville area. Dorothy started her career with the Doylestown Telephone Company at the age of 18 and was a dedicated employee until her retirement in 2001 and had attended Crossroads Community Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 2000; daughter, Judith Oxley; sister, Linda Kennedy; brother, Robert Mohler, she is survived by her son, Robert Oxley of Doylestown; grandchildren, Trevor, Amelia, and Rebecca; sisters, Margie Brown of Cedar Lake, IN, Irene Sheehan of Los Angeles, CA; other family and friends. A private graveside service will be held at Clinton Cemetery. Due to the ongoing health crisis, the family will be having a celebration of life for Dorothy at a later date. The family is requesting that any cards or acknowledgements be sent them in care of the funeral home and condolences may be left in honor of Dorothy at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com. Zak-Thacker & Monbarren 330-658-2211
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 3, 2020