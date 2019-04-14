Dorothy Jane Adzema



Dorothy Jane Adzema (Mama Dot) died at 8:13 a.m. Saturday morning, April 13, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. Mama Dot was surrounded by her family as she passed away. She was 93 years old.



Mama Dot was born Dorothy Jane Serdinak April 10, 1926 in Akron, Ohio to her parents, Catherine and Stephen Serdinak. She was delivered by a midwife at their home. She graduated Garfield High School in 1944 and was always proud to sing her alma mater - even as she lay in the hospital shortly before her death.



After high school, Mama Dot attended and graduated Riggs Lemar Beauty School in Akron. She had three salons at one point. Her clients included many prominent ladies of Akron. She always gave a mischievous smile as she recounted doing hair of several Cleveland burlesque theater 'show girls' and many other notable Akronites.



Dorothy was famous for her baking prowess - especially Slovak Cooking. Everyone who knew her always mentions her Poppy Seed and Nut Rolls. If you asked Mama Dot what she most enjoyed cooking, she would frequently reply Chocolate Chip Cookies and Torte Cakes. The neighborhood children always seemed to be close by when she made stuffed cabbage and pigs-in-the-blanket along with her famous mashed potatoes.



Besides her infamous skills in the kitchen, Dorothy was also known for her particular attention to keeping things perfectly clean. She liked her home to be pristine.



One of her main hobbies as well as a social activity was spending hours lined up with her friends to get into "Freight" - Rex's Salvage. In their daily treasure hunt for bargains, she and her friends would compete and compare their goodies.



She married John Michael Adzema October 2, 1953 at St. John's Catholic Church. She is survived by her four children, John Richard (Miaria) of Bethesda, Md., James Edward (Mary) of Carmel, Ind., Debra Ann (Jamie) of Fishers, Ind. and Thomas (Cindy) of Trophy Club, Texas; as well as five grandchildren.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron. Donations may be made to .