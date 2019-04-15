Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Dorothy Jane Adzema

Dorothy Jane Adzema (Mama Dot) died at 8:13 a.m. Saturday morning, April 13, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. Mama Dot was surrounded by her family as she passed away. She was 93 years old.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 4 to 8 pm at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron. Donations may be made to .

(Anthony, AKRON, 330-724-1281, anthonyfh.com)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019
