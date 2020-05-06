) On Saturday, May 02, 2020 our loving mother, Dorothy Jean (Murray) Lorkowski, age 73, became an angel. God felt that she had a greater purpose in his garden of peace. She was preceded in death by her parents, (William) Rube Murray and Helen Agnes (Siders) Murrray; her siblings, William "Bill" Roy Murray, Mary Diane (Murray) Stout, Daniel "Boone" Wayne Murray and Lula Janie (Murray) Stires; her childrens' fathers, Harold McClain Hughes and Lawrence Edward Dean; her grandson, Robert Lee Buchanan and her granddaughter, Brittney May Horner. She is survived by her loving daughters, Dolly J. Hughes and Fiance Gary L. Finch of Clarksburg, WV, Donna M. Hughes of Clarksburg, WV, Diane D. Hughes and Partner Wendy Sisterman of Middle Branch, MN, Darlene A. (Dean) Buchanan with Spouse/Mom's prodigal son, Robert A. Buchanan Sr. of Uniontown, OH and Dusty A. Hughes of Akron, OH; her grandchildren, Brandy M. Townsend, Mark S. Townsend Jr, Levi H. Hughes, Cassie L. Townsend, Deserae D. Townsend, James E. Finch Jr., Arthur E. Finch, Barbara J. Horner, Frank E.R. Horner, Joyce L. Horner, Cynthia R. Cutting, Teleesa N. Buchanan, Robert A. Buchanan Jr., Jesse R. Hughes, Christopher L. Hughes and Jacarr Bennett. She also loved everyone of her 24 great grandchildren and many friends throughout her life. She was born July 5, 1946 in Clarksburg, W.V. She graduated from Streetsboro High School in 1964 in Streetsboro, Ohio, then became a mother to her five daughters. She leaves many friends behind from the years she worked at Cintas in Canton, Ohio. Mom was a strong woman, she had a sense of humor and never missed a joke, she loved to play Bingo with friends/family, she loved country music but loved her family most of all. She has generated many lasting memories with all that knew her in this life and will be greatly missed. Cheers Mom, til we see you again! Visitation will be 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will immediately follow at 6:00 P.M. She will be laid to rest at Middlebranch Township Cemetery in Marion, Michigan. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store