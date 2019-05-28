Resources More Obituaries for Dorothy Jones Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dorothy Jones

Obituary Flowers Dorothy



J. Jones



Dorothy Jones, age 87, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away April 29, 2019. She was born March 30, 1932 in Cuyahoga Falls and spent part of her life in Fort Myers, Florida.



She enjoyed playing tennis, cross stitching, and taking long walks while visiting friends along the way. No one was ever a stranger to her for very long, and she never met a person she couldn't strike up a conversation with.



Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Edward D. Jones; her son Edward F. Jones and her long-time companion John Griffith.



She is survived by her daughter, Lorri (Bob) Helbig and their daughters, Taylor and Madison; her son, Todd (Minja) Jones and their daughters, Isabelle and Ella; her sister Loralie (Phil) Hoffman; and her brother, Donald (Barb) Rexroad.



No public services have been planned. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 28, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries