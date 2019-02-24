|
Dorothy Joyce Passalinqua
Dorothy Joyce Passalinqua, 76, passed away February 17, 2019, after a courageous fight with pancreatic cancer.
Born in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, Dorothy had lived in Tallmadge since 1968. She retired in 2004 from Kent State University with 20 years of service. Dorothy enjoyed cooking, baking, wine tasting, dogs, reading and the British TV shows. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother, John Yokel.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Johnna Passalinqua of Stow; son, Michael (Meghan) Passalinqua of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Samuel (Marion), Jacob, Asher, Rachel and Noah; brother, Harry Yokel of Texas; sister-in-law, Edith Yokel of Cortland; and niece, Chris (Jim) Okrucky of Warren.
Family will receive friends for a celebration of Dorothy's life on Saturday, March 2, 20 19, from 2 until 4 p.m. in the Ballroom West at the Sheraton Suites, 1989 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 525 N. Broad St., Canfield, OH 44406.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 24, 2019