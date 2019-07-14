Dorothy K. Stutsman



Dorothy K. Stutsman, age 93, passed away on July 11, 2019. Born on October 24, 1925 in Akron to the late Albert M. and Gwendolyn C. (Crowbarker) Piper, she was a life resident of the Akron/Portage Lakes area. Retiring from Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. after 37 years of service, she was a member of Coventry Crossing Church and enjoyed golfing and bowling. As a young adult, she had tried out for the U.S. Olympic Swim Team in the 1940's. An avid sports fan, she enjoyed watching the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indians. Preceded in death by sisters, Carolyn Hetsch and Pat Cain, she is survived by her nephew, John (Suzanne) Hetsch of Doylestown; special friend, Joyce Cirignano; other family and friends. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Summit County Humane Society, 7996 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087.



