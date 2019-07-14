Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
132 N. Portage St.
Doylestown, OH 44230
330-658-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Stutsman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy K. Stutsman


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy K. Stutsman Obituary
Dorothy K. Stutsman

Dorothy K. Stutsman, age 93, passed away on July 11, 2019. Born on October 24, 1925 in Akron to the late Albert M. and Gwendolyn C. (Crowbarker) Piper, she was a life resident of the Akron/Portage Lakes area. Retiring from Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. after 37 years of service, she was a member of Coventry Crossing Church and enjoyed golfing and bowling. As a young adult, she had tried out for the U.S. Olympic Swim Team in the 1940's. An avid sports fan, she enjoyed watching the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indians. Preceded in death by sisters, Carolyn Hetsch and Pat Cain, she is survived by her nephew, John (Suzanne) Hetsch of Doylestown; special friend, Joyce Cirignano; other family and friends. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Summit County Humane Society, 7996 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087.

Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com. (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren 330-658-2211
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now