|
|
Dorothy Kohut TOGETHER AGAIN
CUYAHOGA FALLS --Dorothy Kohut RN, 95, went home to her heavenly Father on April 9, 2019.
Born in Akron, she resided in both the Akron and Canton area. A proud graduate of St. Thomas Hospital School of Nursing, Dorothy was a highly respected nurse at Akron City Hospital for 33 years. "Once a nurse, always a nurse" was her mantra.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander and Theodora (Stelmach) Kudera; husband, George in a 67 year blissful marriage; and daughter-in-law, Therese Kohut. Survived by her sons, David and Richard (Debra) Kohut; grandchildren: Brian (Brooke), Colleen
(David), Laura (Michael), Joshua (Victoria); and five great-grandchildren. A private family-only memorial is planned.
To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 14, 2019