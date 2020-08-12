Dorothy Kortze

TOGETHER AGAIN Dorothy A. Kortze, 90, passed away on August 10, 2020. An Akron native, the daughter of John Hohl and Josephine Klein Hohl, Mrs. Kortze was a long-time and active member of Zion Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; sisters, Josephine Rabith and Eva Mueller; and brother, Fritz Hohl. Her survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Duane and Val Kortze; grandsons, Sherman, Calvin, and Dustin; sisters-in-law, Sally Kortze and Elizabeth (Al) Kleiza and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be on Saturday from 10 to 11 at Zion Lutheran Church (139 S. High St., Akron) where Pastor Keith Johnson will officiate at funeral services at 11:00. PLEASE WHERE A MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either Zion Lutheran Church or to Hospice of Summa (downtown). Please visit Dorothy's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com
