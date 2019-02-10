|
Dorothy L. Alexander
Dorothy L. Alexander, 88, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2019. She was born in Tallmadge, graduated from Tallmadge H.S. in 1948 and was a longtime resident of Cuyahoga Falls. Dorothy retired from Lawson Milk Company after many years of service. She enjoyed sewing, home improvement projects and jigsaw puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Thomas "Alex;" daughter, Susan Dennison; and sister, Ruby Summers. Dorothy is survived by her children, Karen Alexander, James (Nancy) Alexander, Jack (Jeanne) Alexander; grandchildren, Bryan, Stephanie, Randy (Laura), Rick (Ashlie), Megan, Nathan, Chris, Ryan (Tracy), Tom; great-grandchildren, Alaina, Brantley, Emma, Will, Gabby, Audrey, Gunner, Elise, Arista, Landyn, Emery; and brother, Lester Maple.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 16 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service at 12 p.m. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park, Akron to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Gardens of Cuyahoga Falls, 45 Chart Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 44223.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 10, 2019