TOGETHER AGAIN TALLMADGE -- Dorothy L. Giet, 93, was finally called home to the LORD and her family in heaven on April 27, 2020. Dorothy was born in Akron, Ohio on March 7, 1927 to Stephen and Mary Louise (Berres) Hippley. She was a graduate of St. Thomas School of Nursing. During WWII, she started exchanging letters with her best friend Esther's cousin, Carl Giet. Carl was in the Navy. After many letters and after the war was over, they were married. Carl worked third shift at Firestone building tires. Dorothy worked as a part time nurse while having six children during the following years. All their children attended Holy Family School in Stow. After the children got older, she went to work third shift at the Chrysler Stamping Plant in Twinsburg. She retired from there after many years of service at age 62. In retirement, she continued to have monthly "club" card parties with her best friends - Esther, Joyce, Irene, Lois, and Pat. They were all from St. Thomas School of Nursing. Mom was the last one here and we are sure they are happily playing cards again in heaven. Mom also traveled the world on several trips with Joyce to see wonderful places she always wanted to see - Australia, Mexico, Alaska, Greenland, Holland, and more. She had wonderful pictures and stories to tell when she came back. Through the years, Dorothy and Carl continued their strong love of family and being together. When you visited, you were always asked to stay for dinner. Dorothy especially loved the children and was known to give more gifts than Santa at Christmas. This strong love of family carries through the family that remains to cherish her memory. She was preceded in death by Carl, her husband, in 2009. She is survived by her children; Tom (Vicki) of Georgia, Jim (Susan) of Chicago, Ruth (Bryan) of Texas, Robert (Lynda) of Tallmadge, Bill (Linda) of Tallmadge, and Elaine (Bill) of Columbus; her grandchildren: Michelle (Craig), Chris, Alecia (Matt), Kim (Rich), Charlie, Patti, Elizabeth (Eric), Julie (fiancee Mark), Kate, Allie (Chris), Paige, and Jenna; and her much loved great-grandchildren; Jacob, Mackenzie, Zachariah, Ezekiel, Rylie, Barrett, and many more out of state. Many thanks to Pam and the staff of Unit C at the Arbors of Stow. Your love and care are much appreciated. A private family graveside ceremony will be on Saturday, May 2nd at Holy Cross Cemetery. A memorial mass will be held at Holy Family Church at a later date. To leave a special message for family online, please visit www.redmonfuneralhome.com. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 30, 2020