Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Hardman-Kirkpatrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy L. Hardman-Kirkpatrick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy L. Hardman-Kirkpatrick Obituary
) CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Dorothy L. Hardman-Kirkpatrick (Gibson), 92, passed away November 8, 2019. She was born in Akron, grew up in Bolivar, PA and enjoyed living in Akron, OH, Chicago Heights, IL. and Traverse City, MI before moving back to Cuyahoga Falls, OH in her later years. Dorothy was so full of life and love. She could light up any room with her smile and laughter! She was in love with life and all the special people in her life; children, stepchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren! If you were lucky enough to know her you couldn't help but love her. Dorothy loved to dance especially the Polka, loved people and brought smiles to all with her infectious laugh, made the best of everyday, loved celebrating life and hosting parties. Preceded in death by her husband, Don R. Kirkpatrick; and former husband, Paul W. Hardman; she is survived by her sons, Don (Mary Ann) Hardman of Cuyahoga Falls and Ron (Julie) Hardman of Chandler, Arizona. Her laugh, precious smile and enthusiasm for life will be remembered and cherished forever by the Hardman, Kirkpatrick, Wagner and Gibson families. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now