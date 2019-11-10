|
) CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Dorothy L. Hardman-Kirkpatrick (Gibson), 92, passed away November 8, 2019. She was born in Akron, grew up in Bolivar, PA and enjoyed living in Akron, OH, Chicago Heights, IL. and Traverse City, MI before moving back to Cuyahoga Falls, OH in her later years. Dorothy was so full of life and love. She could light up any room with her smile and laughter! She was in love with life and all the special people in her life; children, stepchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren! If you were lucky enough to know her you couldn't help but love her. Dorothy loved to dance especially the Polka, loved people and brought smiles to all with her infectious laugh, made the best of everyday, loved celebrating life and hosting parties. Preceded in death by her husband, Don R. Kirkpatrick; and former husband, Paul W. Hardman; she is survived by her sons, Don (Mary Ann) Hardman of Cuyahoga Falls and Ron (Julie) Hardman of Chandler, Arizona. Her laugh, precious smile and enthusiasm for life will be remembered and cherished forever by the Hardman, Kirkpatrick, Wagner and Gibson families. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 10, 2019