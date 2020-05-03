TALLMADGE -- Dorothy L. Ilg, 83, passed away April 29, 2020. Born in Akron she lived most of her life in Tallmadge. She was a devoted Christian. Dorothy enjoyed, crocheting, sewing, knitting and crafts. Dorothy was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Bernice Fike; son, David. Dorothy is survived by her husband, Eugene Paul "Pete" "Peewee" Ilg; daughters, Rene' Lambert, Dawn (Jeff) Starcher, Gina Ilg all of Tallmadge; sons, Russell (Janice) Ilg of Tallmadge, Mark Ilg of Anchorage, AK; daughter in-law, Kathy Ilg of Tallmadge; 16 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren. Visitation will be 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historical Tallmadge Circle). Funeral service will follow the visitation at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Richard Woodin officiating. Interment will be at Tallmadge Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.