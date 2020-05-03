TALLMADGE -- Dorothy L. Ilg, 83, passed away April 29, 2020. Born in Akron she lived most of her life in Tallmadge. She was a devoted Christian. Dorothy enjoyed, crocheting, sewing, knitting and crafts. Dorothy was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Bernice Fike; son, David. Dorothy is survived by her husband, Eugene Paul "Pete" "Peewee" Ilg; daughters, Rene' Lambert, Dawn (Jeff) Starcher, Gina Ilg all of Tallmadge; sons, Russell (Janice) Ilg of Tallmadge, Mark Ilg of Anchorage, AK; daughter in-law, Kathy Ilg of Tallmadge; 16 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren. Visitation will be 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historical Tallmadge Circle). Funeral service will follow the visitation at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Richard Woodin officiating. Interment will be at Tallmadge Cemetery.









