Dorothy L. Keleman Dorothy L. Keleman, 95, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019. A resident of Barberton for 63 years, she was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, where she was active in the Alter Guild. Dorothy volunteered for 25 years at Barberton Citizens Hospital. She was a founding member of the Crescent Club and also a member of the Barberton Women's Club. Dorothy was a longtime volunteer at the voting polls, the American Red Cross, Barberton City Schools PTA and the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of America. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Ghyselinck and husband, Michael W. Keleman; survived by son, George M. (Theresa) Keleman; daughter, Karen (Daniel) Hutchison; grandchildren, Chris, Nick and Matt Keleman; Ben and Rachel Sando; four great-grandchildren; along with other family members and friends. Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, August 23rd at 12 Noon at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 4022 Johnson Road, Norton 44203 with Fr. James Maloney, Celebrant. Burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Dorothy's family will receive friends on Thursday, August 22nd from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 and also Friday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church or Tunnel to Towers @ www.tunneltotowers.org.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019