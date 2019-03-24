Dorothy L Rivelli (Nee Howard)



Dorothy L Rivelli (Nee Howard), 87, of Akron, Ohio passed away on March 16, 2019. She was born on April 19, 1931 in Akron, Ohio. She was the daughter of Lawrence J. and Marie Howard.



In 1962 she married John A. Rivelli. Together they shared 22 years of marriage. She was a graduate of Kenmore High School in 1949 and lived in Akron most of her life. She lived in Uniontown for the last 14 years. She loved to travel; especially out west to The Rockies and Tetons. She loved to play bingo and go to casinos. She was a home maker.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Marie (Howard); daughter, Sharon, husband John and brother Larry. She is survived by Mel and Karen; grandchildren, Melissa, Chris, Matt (Ryan) and great grandchildren, Sophia, Aubrey, Luke, Liam, and Addison.



Acknowledgments and special thanks to The McDowell Cancer Institute in Uniontown, Ohio. Per her wishes there will be no calling hours, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a . (Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, 330-535-9186) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary