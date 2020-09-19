) Dorothy L. Sarver, 89, of Akron, OH passed away on September 16, 2020. She was born to parents, Bert and Blanche Martin on December 23, 1930 in Middleport, OH. She married Carl (Ben) Sarver on July 1, 1949, and celebrated 66 years of marriage with him before he passed away in 2015. She adored and took great pride in being a mother of three, and treasured time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dorothy was a former employee at Akron Children's Hospital where she worked as a photographer and an Assistant Director in the volunteer department. Dorothy had a passion for music and truly shined when sharing her gifts and talents with others. She was choir director at several churches including Firestone Park Church of Christ, Oak Hill Presbyterian Church, Meade Ave., Christian Church, First Christian Church of Stow, and the United Presbyterian Church of Cuyahoga Falls. She was a soloist at First Presbyterian Church of Akron. Dorothy was the founder and director of the Joybells handbell choir in Stow. She also directed bell choirs at North Lakeland Presbyterian Church in Lakeland, FL. Dorothy was active as a soloist for many years with Akron and Cleveland Symphony Orchestras, Goodyear Musical Theatre, and Lakeside Theatre. Preceding her in death was her husband, Ben; brothers, Jake, Leonard, Bert, Bill and sister, Lillian. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Lynda (Paul) Gaug, Tom (Phyllis) Sarver, and John (Janis) Sarver; grandchildren, Jonathan, Melissa (Taylor), Rachel, Andrew, Julianne (Mark), Mark (Erin), Kristin (Brian); and ten great-grandchildren. A special thank you from the family to the staff at Copley Place and The Gardens at Cuyahoga Falls for their wonderful care and hospitality. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dorothy's name to Akron Children's Hospital at www.akronchildrens.org/giving
. Visitation will take place on Sunday, September 20, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. A funeral service will take place on Monday, September 21, at Oak Hill Presbyterian Church, 2406 Ardwell Ave., Akron, OH at 2 p.m. Please expect masks and social distancing.