To the Sarver Family, we were sad to hear about your mom. Dorothy holds a special place in our hearts as well as many more. As choir director at what was Meade Ave Christian Church she taught us so much, with singing and playing the handbells. ..We had a blast being in the choirs with her as our leader and director. I'm so sorry for your great loss, but happy that she is with her husband again and singing in Heaven's choir...who knows, maybe she's directing too....May God Bless you with His Peace, Strength and Comfort. Sending our love and hugs...Mark and Bonnie Candle

