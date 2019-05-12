Dorothy Loneita Humston (Browning) TOGETHER AGAIN



Dorothy L. Humston, "Loneita", age 93, of Mogadore, Ohio, died on May 6, 2019 at Akron City Hospital.



She was born in Akron on November 28, 1925, the daughter of the late Franklin and Mary (nee Brady) Browning, Sr.



Dorothy was a homemaker that enjoyed gardening and crocheting. Her late sister and closest best friend, Pauline and her brother-in-law, Robert Billips, always took day trips to Amish Country, glass factories, really anything that interested them. Where you saw one sister, you saw the other. Her greatest joy was spending time, not only with her sister, but her children and grandchildren.



Survivors include her children, Gregory "Greg" (Lisa) Humston and Mary (Edward "Ed") Krompass; and her two grandchildren, Michael and Patrick Humston. Her brother, Franklin (Jeanne) Browning, Jr., also survives.



Other than her parents, Loneita was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Carl Humston on April 10, 1990, they were united in marriage on February 15, 1958; her son, David Glass; and her sisters, Gladys Pauline Billips and Louise Churchill.



Funeral services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11 a.m., where Father Mike Williamson will celebrate Loneita's life.



Family and friends may visit from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the funeral home.



A special thank you to Helga Gallo and Jenny Kozlowski, for their compassionate care and love that they shown our mother, and also an enormous thank you to the Hospice Unit at Akron City Hospital.



To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary