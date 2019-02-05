Home

White-Ranson Funeral Home - Union City
212 Washington Ave.
Union City, TN 38261
731-885-1211
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Troy United Methodist Church
Dorothy Louise Mick Obituary
Dorothy Louise Mick

Dorothy Louise Mick, 88, of Kenton died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at Dyer Nursing Home.

Memorial services will be held at a later date, with burial to follow at the New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery near Mason Hall.

White-Ranson Funeral Home is in charge of the cremation services.

She was born April 16, 1930, in West Virginia, daughter of the late Claude and Zanna (McClain) Park. She married Waldo Bond Mick on June 25, 1950. He died Jan. 16, 2015.

She was a retired school crossing guard and a member of the South Arlington United Methodist Church in Akron, Ohio.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Higham of Kenton; her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Hannah Mick of Ontario, Canada; seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Dale Park and her sister, Glenna Low.

She was also preceded in death by five brothers and one sister, two great-grandchildren and her son-in-law, James Higham.

Condolences may be sent to the family at the funeral home website: www.white-ranson.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 5, 2019
