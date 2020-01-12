|
|
Dorothy M Falk, 96, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Hospice of Western Reserve surrounded by family. She was born on May 1, 1923, in Reynoldsville, PA, to the late Irvin and Barbara (Brosius) Smith. After high school Dorothy attended Business college in Akron and upon graduation joined the Civil Service. She was so excited to take a position in Frankfurt, Germany, working for the Navy after WWII. Upon returning to the U.S., she worked at Goodyear Aerospace, where she met the love of her life Charles. They raised their family in Akron and were active members of The Westminster Presbyterian Church. Dorothy was a beloved and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed playing cards (especially Bridge), traveling, painting and cooking. She spent the last 10 years enjoying life at Western Reserve Masonic Community. Dorothy is survived by her children, Susan (John) Riccardi, Deanna (Mark) Johnson and Melanie (David) Cooper; grandchildren, Christopher (Molly) Riccardi, Jonathan Riccardi, Sarah (Brian) Prentice, Megan Krebs, Rachel Wilson, Hannah (Brian) Hummer, Rebekah (Vincent Cullen- fiance) Johnson, Danielle (Taylor Smith- fiance) Mezardjian and April (Alex Dewey- fiance) Mezardjian; great-grandchildren Jalen, Mason, Houston, Donovan, Lincoln, Ayla, Noah, Cooper, Tobyn, Brody, Penelope, Oliver, Tenley, Sutherland and Taya. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Falk; her parents; grandson, Michael Krebs and her siblings, Harry, Manuel, Mae, Jennie, Ralph and Fred. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 13, 2020, from 12-1 p.m., at the Waite and Son Funeral Home, 765 N Court Street, Medina, 44256. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Pastor Bill Liming will officiate. Burial will follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Summit Metro Parks Foundation, 975 Treaty Line Rd., Akron, OH 44313. To leave online condolences, please visit waitefuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 12, 2020