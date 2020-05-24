Dorothy M. Hagey was born on July 31, 1930 in the old Barberton hospital. She died on May 18, 2020 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by parents, Clyde and Mae (Harden) Hagey; and brother, Robert E. Hagey. She was a graduate of Barberton High School Class of '48, Ohio state high school football champs. Soon after she became a member of the Musical Majorettes: George Bird's all girl halftime marching band for the Cleveland Browns. She remained an avid fan of the Browns since 1946. Later, she attended Baldwin- Wallace College. The family moved to Texas many years ago before moving to North Carolina. Dorothy was a lifelong Republican and a member of the Forsyth County Women's Republican Club. Her greatest joy was raising her Boxers for 66 years. She leaves her son, Clyde Glunt (Melissa) in Lewisville, NC, and her daughter, Francesca Glunt Peters (Dr. Jeffrey) in Texas, and two step grandchildren, Katherine Peters in Clarksville, Virginia and Andrew Peters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She will be buried with her parents and brother at Greenlawn Cemetery.







