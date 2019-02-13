|
|
Dorothy M. Lampley
Dorothy M. Lampley, 34, a lifetime resident of Akron, Ohio, departed from this earthly life on February 7, 2019 and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Homegoing service will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 at 2:30 p.m., at the Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, and friends may call from 1:30 p.m. until time of service, Rev. Riccardo Myers officiating. Interment at Lakewood Cemetery. Procession will form and condolences may be sent to 704 Elbon Ave., Akron, OH 44306.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 13, 2019